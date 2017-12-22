Report: FBI General Counsel Being Reassigned

(CN) – The FBI’s top lawyer, an appointee of former agency Director James Comey, is being reassigned, according to published reports.

The Washington Post broke the story Thursday night, citing anonymous sources. Other news organizations have since picked up the story, although at least one, CNN, has said it has not independently verified the Post’s reporting.

Baker was tapped to serve as the FBI’s general counsel in January 2014. He and Comey had been close, the two men having worked together previously at the Justice Department and the investment management firm Bridgewater Associates.

President Donald Trump fired Comey in May; Christopher Wray was confirmed as Comey’s replacement in August.

According to the Washington Post, Baker had recently been caught up in an investigation into a leak involving the FBI, the National Security Agency, and news reports about surveillance methods used by an email provider. However the newspaper said the leak investigation was not a factor in his reassignment.

Baker’s reassignment is not expected to take effect immediately, the Washington Post said.

Like this: Like Loading...