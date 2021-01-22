Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Articles of Impeachment Against Biden

In this March 3, 2020 file photo, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to a GOP women’s group in Rome, Ga. (John Bailey/Rome News-Tribune via AP)

(CN) — As President Joe Biden closed out his first full day in the White House, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she fulfilled her vow to introduce articles of impeachment against him.

Greene, who has previously embraced baseless conspiracy theories, said the president is unfit to hold office because of “his pattern of abuse of power” when he served as vice president in the Obama administration and interacted with Ukraine, in a press release issued Thursday.

“We’ll see how this goes,” Green said in a five-second video posted to Twitter announcing the filing.

Greene’s effort will fail, as most of the house members in the 117th Congress are Democrats — 221 Democrats to 211 Republicans.

Biden, for his part, spent his first full day in office signing executive orders directing the federal government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greene is the freshman congresswoman who represents the northwest corner of Georgia. She took the oath of office Jan. 3.

In the past, Greene has expressed support of the baseless conspiracy theory QAnon, which speculated President Donald Trump was secretly fighting a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday Greene had once agreed with Facebook comments that said the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 was a “false flag.”

Twitter suspended Greene’s account for 12 hours Sunday after she posted false allegations about the elections in Georgia.

Greene had also said on Twitter Sunday she would file articles of impeachment against Biden.

She appeared with twice-impeached President Donald Trump at a rally Jan. 4 in Dalton, which sits in her district, seeking to encourage Republicans to the polls in a tight runoff election for both of Georgia’s senate seats. Democrat candidates won both races, flipping the U.S. Senate blue.

According to the press releases she issued so far, she previously cosponsored an anti-abortion bill and a pro-gun bill.

The articles of impeachment Greene filed said there is “clear and compelling” evidence the Biden family acted corruptly and colluded with foreign nationals.

Greene’s articles echo the statements made during the end of the 2020 presidential election when the Trump campaign attempted to attack Biden regarding his actions towards Ukraine while his son, Hunter, was involved with an energy company there.

The fact-checking website FactCheck.org said in October the documents cited by the Trump campaign came from questionable sources and the story was a “widely debunked false narrative.”

The White House and Greene’s office did not return requests for comment.