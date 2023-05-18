Religion at work

Read the ruling here.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A federal court in New Mexico partially granted discovery requests made by a Christian organization that sued Sandia National Laboratory for trying to remove the organization as an “employee resource group” because the group requires leaders to “sign a statement of faith.” The group may depose the leaders of the American Indian Outreach Committee and the Black Leadership Committee, both of which allegedly have similar requirements in their charters.
Read the ruling here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.