LOS ANGELES — The SEC on Wednesday charged “three-time recidivist” Steven J. Muehler, of Marina Del Rey, Calif., with securities fraud and other violations; click headline to see all the defendants in federal court.

Here are the defendants: Steven J. Muehler, Claudia M. Muehler (his wife), Koorosh “Danny” Rahimi, Altavista Capital Markets LLC, Altavista Private Client LLC, and Altavista Securities LLC.

