LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An appeals court in Arkansas upheld the dismissal of former reality TV show subject Josh Duggar’s claims challenging a police department’s release of records pertaining to an investigation into conduct that allegedly occurred when Duggar was a juvenile. Duggar, who appeared with his family on the shows “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting on,” failed to prove his outrage or invasion of privacy claims.

