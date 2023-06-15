Rapper Boosie Badazz appears in federal court to face felony gun charge

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper, faced identical charges in state court that were dropped, only for a federal court to pick up the same charges against him.

SAN DIEGO (CN) — Rapper Boosie Badazz appeared in federal court in San Diego on Thursday to face charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Over objections from his lawyers, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper, born Torrence Hatch Jr, and previously known as Lil Boosie, that Hatch is a performer with shows lined up across the country this summer, including a show scheduled this Saturday in New Orleans, United States District Court for the Southern District of California Judge David Leshner agreed with federal prosecutors to continue Hatch's detention hearing until Tuesday.

“Your honor!” Hatch cried in the court’s holding cell before his attorneys rushed over to talk to him.

Leshner said it wasn’t his intention to silence Hatch, but he advised him to talk to his attorneys.

Hatch was initially facing an identical charge in San Diego Superior Court after he was arrested in early May for a traffic stop where police found him and a companion with two loaded handguns in their car.

The charge was dismissed in Superior Court early Wednesday morning. But after Hatch exited the courtroom, he was arrested by federal agents and given an identical charge in federal court.

Meghan Blanco, one of Hatch’s attorneys, called the situation “very unusual” and something that shouldn’t have happened because of the petite policy, an internal U.S. Department of Justice policy that tries to protect defendants from harassment from unnecessary second trials and multiple prosecutions.

Damon Alimouri, Hatch’s other attorney, said that he and Blanco were prepared to argue for Hatch to receive pre-trial release, but prosecutors moved to continue the hearing until Tuesday to present new information relevant to the detention hearing.

"I think some of this has to do that he's quote outspoken on social media," and in other media, including his music, his comments about the criminal justice system, and in own concerts, Alimouri said about Hatch.

"Ultimately, Boosie has a First Amendment right," Alimouri said.

Hatch, known for his bluey Southern drawl and his pain soaked lyrics chronicling the struggle to overcome poverty, systemic injustices afflicting Black Americans and the criminal justice system, is one of rap's most celebrated artists.

Hatch has had a number of prior run-ins with the law in Louisiana and Georgia.

In 2009, Hatch pleaded guilty to a charge of marijuana and gun possession in Louisiana. In 2011, Hatch pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle drugs into prison, which added more time to his sentence. In 2019, Hatch was arrested in Georgia on gun and drug possession charges as well.

In 2012, Hatch was acquitted in a 2009 murder case in Louisiana.

"I wanna take this time to apologize to my kids, I'm sorry and I love y'all forever," Hatch posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.