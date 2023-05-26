Friday, May 26, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, May 26, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Raising Cane’s arbitration

LOS ANGELES — A federal court in California compelled arbitration between Raising Cane’s and a class of employees who say the fast-food chain did not pay them full wages, did not compensate their meal breaks and rest periods, and did not reimburse their necessary business expenses. No class action waiver applied and the arbitration agreement is not procedurally unconscionable.

/ May 26, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...