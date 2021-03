BERLIN — German’s Federal Network Agency instituted a ban Friday on the sale and use of a New Age “water vitalizer” device, citing numerous reports that the device sold by Swiss company Wassermatrix AG was transmitting on the frequencies allocated for ham radio users.

Billed as a way to “activate” the body’s self-healing powers, the 8,000-euro ($9,540) device has been sold in Germany to more than 2,400 people.