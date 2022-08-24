Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Racist home appraisal

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge dismissed one claim brought by a Black couple against the home appraiser who valued the couple’s property by nearly more than half a million dollars when they had a white stand-in pose as the homeowner. Because they did not believe the appraiser’s report was true, they cannot bring a claim for negligent misrepresentation.

/ August 23, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...