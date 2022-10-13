Thursday, October 13, 2022 | Back issues
Race-based districting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida enjoined Jacksonville from implementing new district maps, which the NAACP adequately alleged as being racially drawn. The city must redraw the maps without race as a predominating factor.

/ October 13, 2022

Read the ruling here.

