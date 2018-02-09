Pyramid Scheme

LOS ANGELES — The FTC accuses Digital Altitude and a long list of others of defrauding consumers of $14 million in a bogus “make six figures online” work-at-home scheme; click headline to see the defendants in federal court.

Here are the defendants: Digital Altitude LLC, a Delaware LLC based in Santa Monica; Digital Altitude Limited, a UK company; Aspire Processing LLC, a Nevada LLC based in Carson City; Aspire Processing Limited, a UK company; Aspire Ventures Ltd, a UK company; Disc Enterprises Inc, a Nevada corp.; RISE Systems and Enterprise LLC, a Utah LLC based in Orem; Soar International LLC, a Utah LLC; The Upside LLC, dba Living Exceptionally Inc., of Walnut, Calif.; Thermography for Life LLC, a Texas LLC, dba Living Exceptionally Inc.; Michael Force, of California, owner of Digital Altitude UK; Mary Dee, of Texas, manager of Digital Altitude UK, owner of Aspire Processing and a signatory on Disc Enterprises and RISE Systems accounts; Morgan Johnson, of Texas, a signatory on Disc Enterprises and RISE Systems accounts; Alan Moore, of Massachusetts, who controlled Upside’s website, to process payments to Digital Altitude; and Sean Brown, of Utah, RISE Utah’s manager.

