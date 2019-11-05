Public Phase of Impeachment Probe Ramps Up With New Transcripts

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, center, arrives for a joint interview with the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, is leaving after a closed-door interview with House investigators as House Democrats proceed with the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington on Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

‘WASHINGTON (CN) – The transcripts of closed-door depositions from two of the “three amigos” who had front-row seats to U.S.-Ukraine diplomatic policy under the Trump administration will be made public Tuesday as the lawmakers begin lifting the curtain over the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

It was secret testimony last month from George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, that helped coin the “three amigos” moniker. According to an account of the interview by Representative Gerry Connolly, D-Va., Kent testified he was instructed to “lay low” and leave issues involving Ukraine diplomatic policy to the “three amigos:” Energy Secretary Rick Perry, U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and the special envoy to Ukraine at the time, Kurt Volker.

Sondland and Volker are the only members of the trio to testify before Congress last month, with Secretary Perry refusing to comply. He will resign as head of the Energy Department on Dec. 1.

Publicizing transcripts of Sondland and Volker’s testimony is a critical move for House Democrats who centered the earliest stages of the impeachment inquiry around text messages first provided to Congress by Ukraine envoy Volker.

The messages between Volker, Sondland, senior diplomat on Ukraine Bill Taylor, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and Andrey Yermak, the adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, showed a weekslong campaign to dangle a coveted White House visit for Ukraine on the condition that it announce the launch of investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy firm that hired Joe Biden’s son Hunter in 2014.

The text messages also showed moves by the Trump administration to condition roughly $400 million in military aid on Ukraine’s willingness to cooperate with the United States.

Though the messages showed it was Sondland who led the push to get Zelensky’s team aboard, Sondland testified in October that it would take time for him to fully realize the key role Giuliani played in Ukraine matters. As with many of the witnesses, insight to their sealed testimony has been made possible through access to opening statements and accounts of their testimony by lawmakers.

Testimony from other administration officials like Fiona Hill, Trump’s former adviser on Russia and Europe, has cast doubt on Sondland’s retelling of events. Hill told lawmakers she raised concerns about Giuliani going rogue and inserting himself in State Department matters tied to Ukraine. Hill told lawmakers she raised the alarm to Sondland.

But Sondland testified that “nothing” was ever raised to him about concerns regarding U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

As for Volker, who resigned as envoy to Ukraine in September, he told lawmakers he worked closely with Giuliani only after realizing there was no way to soften a rapidly hardening and poor perception Trump had of U.S. ally Ukraine. That perception was driven by Giuliani, Volker told investigators.

“I therefore faced a choice: do nothing and allow this situation to fester or try to fix it. I tried to fix it,” Volker said in opening remarks.

Though Volker reportedly told lawmakers no one — including the president — ever asked him to do “anything wrong,” Volker also said he actively pushed for a reset of U.S.-Ukraine relations by helping Giuliani arrange a meeting with a Zelensky aide. That meeting was meant to lead to a visit to the Oval Office for Zelensky, but the meeting never came to pass.

Other administration officials asked to appear Tuesday are Michael Duffey, deputy director of national security programs at the Office of Management and Budget, and Wells Griffith, a White House aide to the National Security Council.

House Democrats believe Duffey’s insights could expose the chronology behind the administration’s decision to halt $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. Wells Griffith, serves as both special assistant to President Trump and director on energy and environment issues for the National Security Council.