Friday, August 18, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, August 18, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

‘Public enemy’ Baptist

ABERDEEN, Miss. — A federal court in Mississippi dismissed the defamation lawsuit brought against a Baptist missionary organization by its former executive director, an ordained minister who says the organization’s board said he is not to be trusted and called him “public enemy #1.” The claims involve inherently religious matters that the First Amendment requires courts not to intrude in.

/ August 18, 2023
(Pixabay image via Courthouse News)

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Briefs, Religion

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...