Proud Boy sentenced to five years in prison for pepper spraying police at Capitol riot

Barry Ramey, 37, and other Proud Boy members played a "pivotal role in advancing the riot" by helping break the police line and allowing people to enter the Capitol.

WASHINGTON (CN) — A member of the far-right Proud Boys was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Friday for pepper spraying two Capitol police officers and for breaching a police line that allowed other rioters to enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Donald Trump appointee, emphasized that the actions of 37-year-old Barry Ramey and his fellow Proud Boys were consequential in turning the tide against police officers trying to hold back the mob of people.

“Ramey played a pivotal role in advancing the riot,” Freidrich said in court Friday. “Ramey and many others he came with were prepared for violence that day.”

According to the prosecution’s sentencing memorandum, Ramey gathered around the Washington Monument on the morning of Jan. 6 with a large group of Proud Boys, where they received instructions from Proud Boy leader Ethan Nordean to begin marching toward the Capitol. The memo identifies Ramey in this march with photos showing him wearing a tactical vest and knee pads.

Later photos show Ramey spraying two U.S. Capitol Police officers, David Riggleman and Bryant Williams. Williams testified at Ramey’s bench trial in March that the spray felt “like my face was burning, it was on fire.”

Ramey apologized for his actions and to the officers he had sprayed in a short testimony before Friedrich ordered his prison sentence.

“I am sorry for everything; I am guilty of everything you have found me guilty for,” Ramey said. “I take full responsibility for my actions. I have no one else to blame but myself.”

Friedrich struggled to believe the sincerity of Ramey’s apology, considering he had not expressed remorse before his sentencing and numerous statements he had made to right-wing commentators, including one to a podcast called “Justice in Jeopardy.”

“I know I have crosses to bear, and I’m not saying that I’m innocent, but I’m definitely not guilty of all that I’m charged with,” Ramey said in the February interview.

The five-year sentence Friedrich passed down was lower than the nine years the Justice Department first sought, a decision she made in part because of a lack of evidence to prove the prosecution's assertions that Ramey had a history of threatening those who upset him.

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Farheena Siddiqui, Ramey’s defense lawyer, explained that while there were incidents where her client made threatening statements to a landlord, an acquaintance and an unidentified woman, judges in Florida found they were not credible threats.

Justice Department attorney Kathryn Fifield characterized the threats differently, arguing that they showed a pattern of aggressive behavior that warranted the longer sentence.

“These are extreme responses toward individuals with very low-level provocations,” Fifield said after describing an incident where Ramey allegedly tracked down a UPS manager through their relatives on Facebook regarding a customer service issue.

Friedrich expressed doubt on both arguments, wondering whether Ramey was “extraordinarily unlucky or very effective at defending himself,” but decided that without any evidence, the alleged threats were irrelevant to the case.

She conceded that Ramey was “hot-headed and a loose cannon” but chalked that up to anger management issues, not signs of a dangerous person, instead ordering Ramey to seek treatment to address the issue while incarcerated.

Friedrich also based her decision on the outcomes of countless other Jan. 6 related cases, where she and many of her colleagues have ordered less prison time than government prosecutors have requested.

In the 30 months since the Capitol riot, the Justice Department has charged over 1,000 people for their actions on Jan. 6 and sentenced approximately 561 people. The investigation is still ongoing, with 323 individuals connected with violent actions still unidentified.