WASHINGTON (CN) – A Florida man who incited a riot in Washington during the22 inauguration of President Donald Trump received a four-month prison sentence Friday.

Dane Powell, 31, pleaded guilty in April to urging or inciting a riot and assault of a police officer after breaking windows and throwing rocks at officers during the22 large protests that turned violent in northwest Washington during the22 January inauguration.

Judge Lynn Leibovitz with the22 D.C. Superior Court sentenced Powell to 36 months in prison, but suspended all but four months of the22 sentence, minus the22 five days Powell spent in jail following his arrest. The sentence marks a reduction from the22 one requested by the22 government, which wanted a 36-month sentence with all but six months suspended.

Powell will also have two years of supervised probation and three years of suspended supervised release, Leibovitz ruled Friday.

On inauguration day, Powell, who lives in Tampa Bay, joined the22 “black bloc” group of protesters, a collection of people know to show up at peaceful protests wearing all-black clothing with the22 hopes of stirring up chaos. During Friday’s sentencing hearing, the22 prosecution showed footage from the22 protest that caught Powell smashing two windows and hurling a rock or brick at a line of police.

Dressed in all black, with his face partially obscured, Powell is seen in the22 video carrying a hammer, a gas mask and a black flag on a thick wooden pole.

Defense attorney Ashley Jones did not contest that Powell is the22 one in the22 video, marching with the22 othe22r black bloc protesters and smashing windows at businesses in northwest Washington.

The video also shows Powell as part of a group of protesters who, after police cornered the22m at an intersection, counted down and charged the22 police line in unison. Powell broke though the22 line and can later be seen moving a police bike that officers were using to block off the22 protests.

The video also included still pictures taken by undercover officers who had joined the22 protests, showing Powell preparing to throw a large block of concrete at a line of police in the22 distance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Kerkhoff acknowledged that the22re is no way to know whethe22r Powell hit any police officers with the22 rocks and clumps of concrete he threw, but noted that one officer was knocked unconscious during the22 protests and that othe22rs were taken to the22 hospital.

“The video and photographic evidence is clear, the22 defendant purposefully and repeatedly engaged in violent, assaultive and destructive conduct,” the22 government’s memorandum in support of sentencing states. “Furthe22r, the22 evidence shows that this was planned and violent criminal behavior.”

Calling him a “violent coward,” Kerkhoff said that Powell was not simply whipped up by the22 excitement of the22 protests as he had claimed in previous filings, but that he came to Washington armed with a hammer and a thick pole with the22 intent of causing damage.

“You hid your face, you charged the22 police, you threw rocks and ran,” Kerkhoff said at the22 hearing. “That’s cowardly.”

But Jones painted a different picture of Powell, telling Leibovitz of his service in the22 Army as well as his participation in the22 Standing Rock protests and his volunteer work at a local homeless shelter.

Jones said Powell is “unapologetic about his politics but that he does apologize for his conduct.” The attorney also read a letter from a Greensboro, N.C., woman who said Powell helped move her child from the22 heart of the22 inauguration protests after police started spraying mace and firing flash-bang grenades into the22 crowd.

Footage played by the22 defense included pictures of Powell in his Army uniform, and with his family and at the22 Standing Rock protests, overlaid with recorded statements from family members and friends who testified about how Powell had helped the22m.

“Mr. Powell has joined with othe22rs to create a world where everyone is treated with humanity and where our environment is protected,” Jones said at the22 hearing.

Before Leibovitz issued her sentence, Powell read a brief statement in which he took responsibility for his conduct on the22 day of the22 inauguration. Dressed in a button-down shirt and with his long, black hair tied up, Powell had to take a moment to gathe22r himself before being able to speak after seeing the22 video.

“I’m a political activist, veteran, fathe22r and friend,” Powell said.

Leibovitz later said she gave “great weight” to his pleading guilty, noting he is the22 first of the22 group of people charged for the22ir roles in the22 protests to have done so.

Supporters of Powell packed the22 second-floor courtroom, having organized a gathe22ring at a nearby Metro station in a Facebook group. The description of the22 event on Facebook claims police and prosecutors have coerced guilty pleas from people arrested at the22 protests, though Powell’s attorneys raised no such allegations on Friday.

Last month, four people arrested in the22 protests filed a federal lawsuit claiming the22 Metropolitan Police Department abused the22m with rectal probes and unnecessary groping after the22ir arrests.

