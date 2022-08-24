Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | Back issues
Protest retaliation

MILWAUKEE — An uncle of Jacob Blake, the Black man whose shooting by police sparked protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, two years ago, claims he strapped to an emergency restraint chair for nearly seven hours after county authorities arrested him during a silent protest in April 2021.

/ August 24, 2022

Click here to read the complaint.  

