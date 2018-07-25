Prosecutor Seeks Protective Order on Butina Evidence

WASHINGTON (CN) – Prosecutors said Wednesday they have four to six terabytes of data – more than 1.5 million files – ready to turn over to defense counsel for Mariia Butina, whom the government has accused of unlawfully operating as a Russian foreign agent, but expressed concern they’ll be used to try the case in the media.

Prosecutors say Butina has ties to Russian intelligence and covertly built inroads and relationships with influential U.S. politicians and political organizations, including the National Rifle Association, ahead of the 2016 U.S. election.

Butina, 29, has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent and acting as a foreign agent.

Prosecutor Thomas Saunders with the Department of Justice said in court Wednesday morning that the government could be ready to hand over the discovery material within a few days, but noted that the parties can’t agree on a protective order.

“Our concern is protecting the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” Saunders said.

During a 35-minute hearing, Saunders complained about the numerous media appearances Butina’s defense attorney Robert Driscoll has made since his client was arrested on July 15.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan questioned the wisdom of Driscoll’s approach given the limited jury pool in the District of Columbia.

But Driscoll said his media appearances are part of his client’s defense and necessary to correct misinformation about Butina, including media reports claiming she trained as a spy in her native Russia.

“That’s nowhere in the case,” Driscoll said. “I had to correct that.”

Driscoll also lamented the more salacious details contained in the government’s indictment of Butina, which alleges that she was willing to trade sex for a position with an American special interest organization.

Driscoll said he has asked the government for expedited evidence to back that claim up, noting that press reports have heavily focused on that detail in the indictment.

“We don’t know what the government is talking about. We don’t believe it’s true,” Driscoll said.

This story is developing …

