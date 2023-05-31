Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Professor defamation

GRETNA, La. — An appeals court in Louisiana reversed the trial court’s denial of Loyola University New Orleans’ motion to strike a professor’s defamation lawsuit against the university after the student newspaper published a series of articles, editorials and letters alleging racism on the professor’s part. The publications are protected by the university’s speech rights and the professor does not challenge the statements’ truthfulness.

/ May 31, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...