Friday, March 24, 2023
Privacy at Butterball

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A federal judge dismissed wiretapping and privacy invasion claims by three employees against turkey producer Butterball stemming from the company’s videotaping of their conversations, ruling they did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in common areas of Butterball’s facility.

/ March 24, 2023

Click here to read the ruling.    

