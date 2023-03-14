Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Prison warden faces suit for firing guard after strip-search

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas federal court allowed a prison guard to bring her retaliatory seizure and unlawful seizure claims against the prison warden, who fired her a few days after she was strip-searched, interrogated and detained by fellow guards when a tampon was revealed in her pelvic region during an X-ray scan as she walked into work.

