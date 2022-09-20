Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | Back issues
Prison stroke

BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge denied a correctional health care provider’s motion for summary judgment on the claims brought by the mother of a late inmate, who suffered a stroke while in prison but was not sent to a hospital for three days, by which time it was too late to save her life.

