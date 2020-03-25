Powerhouse $2 Trillion Virus Bailout Bill Heads to Senate Vote

WASHINGTON (CN) — After striking an early morning deal, the Senate is expected to pass a roughly $2 trillion economic relief package on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Though the final text of the bill was not yet publicly available early this afternoon, the core pieces of the package include direct payments to most U.S. adults, hundreds of billions of dollars in forgivable loans to help small businesses maintain payroll and some half-a-trillion dollars for industries struggling amid the outbreak.

“When our nation comes through this and takes flight on the other side, it will be because our American heroes won this fight,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday. “All the Senate can do is to give them the resources to do it, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do today.”

The direct payments are expected to deliver $1,200 for adults and $500 for children. Unlike earlier versions of the bill, the payments now extend to people with little or no income but still phase out for individuals making more than $75,000 or married couples who make more than $150,000.

Senators also said the bill expands unemployment insurance, allowing the program to reach more people and increasing benefits by $600 per week.

The loans to small businesses would cover 250% of a business’s average monthly payroll, capped at $10 million. The loans would be forgiven if businesses use the money to maintain payroll or meet certain other expenses like rent, utilities and interest on mortgage obligations.

A one-page summary of the bill from Senator Marco Rubio’s office shows that it provides $350 billion for the loan program plus $17 billion in small business debt relief.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told colleagues in a letter early Wednesday that the bill also gives $150 billion to state, tribal and local governments and some $150 billion for the health care system, including for hospitals and the purchase of testing and protective supplies for health care workers.

The bill has come together after days of tense negotiations between Senate Republicans and Democrats and the White House. Republicans first put forward the proposal last week, but Democrats twice blocked it from clearing a procedural hurdle over objections to certain provisions.

One of those provisions was oversight of the relief fund for industries, which is expected to tally around $500 billion. Schumer claimed victory on that front Wednesday, saying after negotiations the legislation now places conditions on large companies receiving the money, including by preventing them from using the funds on stock buybacks while receiving government assistance and for a year after.

Schumer also hailed additional oversight of the fund and a provision preventing money from going to businesses controlled by President Donald Trump, the leaders of executive agencies and members of Congress.

In a floor speech on Wednesday morning, Schumer said the bill was the product of compromise and said Democrats can support its passage given those changes.

“We have before us an imperfect bill but a necessary one,” Schumer said. “Despite its flaws, it is far better than where we started, and it is time to pass it.”

The focus now turns to the House, which is out of Washington on an extended recess. Though it is expected to clear the Democrat-controlled chamber, it is uncertain how or when it will do so.

The House could pass the bill unanimously without all members returning to Washington to vote, but a single member would be able to block that action. The House already held and concluded its pro forma session on Wednesday, meaning it will not go to Trump’s desk the same day it is expected to clear the Senate.

In a statement, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he will have conversations with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to “determine the best way for the House to consider the legislation,” and would notify members of the scheduled “as soon as that is possible.”