Post Office Tries to Cut Its Losses

WASHINGTON (CN) – The Trump administration Tuesday released a report providing a series of recommendations that could shore up profits for the cash-strapped Postal Service, including raising rates on goods sold online.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin released the 74-page report, United States Postal System: A Sustainable Path Forward, with recommendations on how the Post Office can curb its financial losses.

“President Trump tasked us with conducting a thorough evaluation of the USPS, and today’s report contains achievable recommendations that fulfill the president’s goal of placing the USPS on a path to sustainability, while protecting taxpayers from undue financial burdens and providing them with necessary mail services,” Mnuchin said in a statement.

According to the Treasury Department, from 2007 to 2018, the Postal Service took a considerable hit, reporting $69 billion in red ink.

Package pricing should consider for the service first and foremost, the report recommended.

Other recommendations include improvement of oversight by the Postal Service board of governors; a clear definition of what types of mail are deemed “essential postal services” deserving government protection; restructuring retiree benefit liabilities; and “exploring new services that will allow the USPS to exact value from its existing assets and business lines, but that present no balance sheet risk.”

The Postal Service has lost $4 billion this year despite an uptick in actual deliveries, according to the Treasury Department.

The president issued an executive order in April, seeking review of the Postal Service’s profitability.

A senior Trump administration official on Tuesday denied that the assessment was an attempt to undercut Amazon, saying none of the findings were “linked to any one customer or competitor.”

Trump has long kept Amazon and its owner Jeff Bezos — owner of The Washington Post — in his sights on Twitter. In April, he claimed Amazon cost the Postal Service “massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy.”

Amazon did not immediately return request for comment.

The Postal Service provides reduced rates to senders of junk mail. The term does not appear in the report.

