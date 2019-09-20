Americans Nervous About US Economy as Trade War Continues

(CN) – Amid the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, spurred by President Donald Trump’s increased tariffs on Chinese goods, more Americans are growing nervous about the economy and disapproving of the government, according to a Fox News poll released Thursday.

The poll of 1,008 registered voters found that 48% said they were nervous about the economy, a five-point jump from March. Only 37% said they felt confident in the economy, while another 15% said they felt mixed on it or weren’t sure.

The economic uncertainty comes during an escalating trade war between the two global powers. While another round of negotiations are scheduled to take place in October, the president has said he won’t agree to deal that doesn’t benefit the U.S.

“We cannot go back to a situation where [the U.S.] giving hundreds of billions of dollars to China becomes standard fare,” President Trump said at a North Carolina rally last week. “Not going to happen.”

While the president insists the trade war will pay off, he received mostly negative reactions from voters on his handling of foreign trade and other issues. Americans still approve of his handling of the economy overall, with 50% approving and 45% disapproving, while 43% say Trump’s economic policies are hurting the country compared to 39% who say the policies are helping.

On the increased tariffs on Chinese goods, 45% said they hurt the economy, while just 31% said they benefit the U.S.

Only 38% of those polled say they approve of how Trump is handling international trade, compared to 53% who disapprove. The president’s approval numbers are also in the red when it comes to immigration, foreign policy, guns, health care, national security and Afghanistan.

In general, more Americans are unhappy with the government, the poll found. Only 31% said they are satisfied or enthusiastic about the U.S. government, while more than twice that number (65%) said they are dissatisfied or angry.

Additionally, about two-thirds of those polled (64%) said many or almost all people in government are corrupt. When asked about the Trump administration, 46% said they believe it is more corrupt than previous administrations, whereas only 25% said it was less corrupt and 24% said it was the same as other administrations.

The poll was conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Sept. 15-17 and surveyed 1,008 registered American voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.