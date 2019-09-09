Police Union Backs Trump for Re-Election in 2020

WASHINGTON (CN) – The International Union of Police Associations endorsed President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign Monday, saying he has done more for law enforcement in the past two and a half years than former President Barack Obama had done in eight.

In a statement Monday, IUPA President Sam Cabral said Trump made communities safer by signing executive orders to equip police with life-saving military equipment, championing the Mental Health and Wellness Act – which improved police access to mental health services – and providing funds to hire more law enforcement officers.

Trump “has even undone some of the harmful acts of his predecessor,” he said.

Carbral also noted Trump’s directing of Attorney General William Barr to develop a strategy to more aggressively prosecute criminals who attack police officers, along with resuming capital punishment for federal prisoners on death row after a two-year pause.

The police union chief said America’s national crime rate had decreased since Trump’s election, even though there are daily reports of violence and crime in “Democratic strongholds of Baltimore as well as Chicago.”

“Every top Democrat currently running for this office has vilified the police and made criminals out to be victims. They seem to take any union’s support for granted. Many of them still refer to the tragedy in Ferguson as a murder, despite the conclusions of every investigative inquiry to the contrary,” Carbral said in a statement. “While his candor ruffles the feathers of the left, I find it honest and refreshing. He stands with America’s law enforcement officer and we will continue to stand with him.”

Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale said in a statement Monday that the president stands behind police and honors them for risking their lives daily.

“Too often today, law enforcement officers are treated as scapegoats, when in fact their jobs are incredibly difficult, dangerous, and depend on life-or-death, split-second decision-making. This union endorsement of President Trump means a great deal, because not only does the president stand for working people, he also stands for law enforcement,” Parscale said.