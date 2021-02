SAN ANTONIO — A federal court in Texas refused to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit against Bexar County, its sheriff and deputies arising from the deaths of a six-year-old boy and woman shot as the officers pursued the woman on fraud and credit card warrants. The officers fired four rounds at the woman, who did not appear to be armed, and fired 18 more rounds towards her and an occupied residence even though “it was obvious” the she was already incapacitated.

