ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A federal court in New York ruled that a woman’s excessive force claims against police officers who fatally shot her dog may continue. The killing was not unreasonable, but the officers did knew the plaintiff had done nothing wrong and should have none that she presented no real threat.

An officer who was not in uniform approached the woman’s house after arresting a man who had picked up two bikes that her family had left on the curb for anyone to take.