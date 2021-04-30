Police Shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A federal court in Pennsylvania ruled that the administrator of the estate of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2018 has sufficiently alleged a municipal liability claim against South Whitehall Township and her deprivation of medical care claim against the officer may proceed to discovery. Officer Jonathan Roselle shot Joseph Santos — who was unarmed and held his hands in the air as he complied with the officer’s order to walk back towards him — five times in the torso and head.

Like this: Like Loading...