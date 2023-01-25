Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Police cover-up?

NEW ORLEANS — A federal court in Louisiana allowed a widow’s lawsuit to proceed against two Louisiana state police investigators who allegedly executed deficient warrants to search her car, house and phone after her husband was shot 20 times by police and sheriff deputies. She plausibly argued this illegal search was meant to find exculpatory evidence to justify the police’s use of force.

/ January 25, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...