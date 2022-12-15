Pipeline’s counsel rebuked

Read the ruling here.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana granted arrested activists’ request that the company behind a more than 100-mile long pipeline in the wetlands of southern Louisiana turn over emails and documents previously withheld under attorney-client privilege. The firm‘s counsel was admonished by the court for calling their adversaries “petty and misleading,” and describing their legal arguments as the “hallmarks of desperation,” comments that are ”in no way appropriate.”
Read the ruling here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.