Pipeline Construction

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A federal judge in Montana revised his April ruling blocking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Nationwide Permit 12, a key permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that would have allowed construction across hundreds of rivers and streams along its route. The permit still cannot be used to construct new pipelines but can be used to approve utility work, and maintenance and repair work on existing pipelines.

The Corps must complete a “broad-scale examination” of the permit’s potential impacts to ensure the protection of endangered species and critical habitat before allowing the construction of new oil and gas pipelines, the judge ruled.