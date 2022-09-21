Pinterest infringement

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | Back issues
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A California federal judge tossed the copyright infringement lawsuit a travel photographer lodged against Pinterest for hosting copies of his images that it stripped of identifying metadata. He did not show that Pinterest knew or reasonably should have known that removing metadata would facilitate infringement, but he may amend his pleadings again.

