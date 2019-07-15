Phony Epstein Passport, Plus Art and Diamonds, Unearthed

MANHATTAN (CN) – Pushing to keep Jeffrey Epstein behind bars, U.S. prosecutors said Monday that investigators have uncovered a foreign passport with the wealthy sex offender’s picture and an assumed name.

At a hearing this morning in Manhattan federal court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller also described “art and diamonds” that the government found in Epstein’s $77 million Upper East Side mansion.

“How much money does he have? Where is it?” Rossmiller said of Epstein’s suspected cache of undisclosed assets. “How much of it is in diamonds or art?”

Though he did not specify the issuing country, Rossmiller added that the expired passport seized from Epstein listed the country of residence as Saudi Arabia.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman noted that pretrial services supports Epstein’s continued detention as well.

“There is no condition or combination of conditions that will reasonably assure the appearance of defendant as required and the safety of the community,” Berman said, quoting from the agency’s report.

Toward the end of the proceedings, two new accusers, Alice Farmer and Courtney Wild, stepped forward with their attorneys to emphasize that they would be afraid if Epstein were released.

“He was inappropriate with me, and I would prefer not to go into the details about labeling that at this time,” an emotional Farmer said, her voice cracking.

Telling the judge that that she was 16 years old when she had the “misfortune” to meet Epstein, Farmer alleged she was flown out to his ranch in New Mexico, where the New York Times recently reported the tycoon had been able to avoid sex-offender registration for his Florida conviction.

Wild revealed more about her story.

“I was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein starting at the age of 14,” Wild declared.

As with Epstein’s 2008 prosecution in Florida, the New York case paints a portrait of how Epstein’s enablers recruited his victims: Each would find an underage girl, often vulnerable or destitute, and offer cash to give the tycoon a massage that would turn sexual. One of the counts charge a sex-trafficking conspiracy, but no accomplices have yet been named.

Prosecutors say the girls were paid to lure others like them in a pyramid-like scheme that brought Epstein an untold number of victims, recently estimated by a federal judge in Florida to be more than 30.

Since Epstein’s latest arrest, that number has climbed with calls to the tip line 1-800-CALL-FBI. Its ranks are growing still, the government alleges. Reporting that more people have been calling in, Rossmiller said the investigation continues to “dramatically expand.”

One aspect of Epstein’s case that prosecutors have not been able to unravel, at least not publicly, is the contours of the sex-offender’s wealth. Prosecutors claim he makes $10 million per year on “whatever it is he does,” and a recent bail memo described an account linked to Epstein traced at least $500 million to one unidentified bank.

“We’re just relying on the defendant’s word for all of this,” Rossmiller said, referring to Epstein’s assets.

Judge Berman, who previously allowed Epstein to file financial information under seal, also commented on the “lack of detail” in the sex offender’s “cursory” statement, the details of which he indicated he was likely to make public.

Years ago in the unrelated trial of Reza Zarrab, a gold trader who perpetrated the biggest money laundering scheme to Iran in U.S. history, the veteran jurist struck a blow against the phenomenon of well-healed criminal defendants buying cushy bail packages.

The New York Times memorably described Zarrab’s requested bail package at the time as a “gilded cage,” a phrase echoed by the prosecution in describing Epstein request for armed guards to lock him up in his New York mansion.

For Berman, the arrangement smacked of a two-tiered system of justice for the rich and poor.

“Most importantly, the defendant’s privately funded armed guard proposal is unreasonable because it helps to foster inequity and unequal treatment in favor of a very small cohort of criminal defendants who are extremely wealthy, such as Mr. Zarrab,” Berman wrote in 2016.

Epstein’s attorney Martin Weinberg meanwhile complained about the difficulty his team has experienced trying to reach Epstein in the special housing unit of New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, where inmates are held in isolation.

“We need him released, judge,” Weinberg said. “This is an enormously challenging case for defense counsel.”

But Berman said the same could be said of defendant unable to afford a $500 or $1,000 bail in Rikers Island.

“Everybody has the right to consult with counsel,” the judge said.

Weinberg also referenced the window of the Epstein’s alleged conduct, from 2002 to 2005, saying his client has “disciplined” himself in the 14 intervening years.

Rossmiller scoffing at that assertion, arguing that the statement concedes that Epstein is predisposed to sexually abuse underage girls.

“The defendant keeps telling on himself here,” the prosecutor said.

Judge Berman, who is a licensed social worker, also pointed out there are studies indicating that a 14-year lapse between offenses is not particularly meaningful. Recidivism goes up after 15 years, and it’s higher than after five years, according to a study Berman described in court.

Methodically considering the evidence, Berman pressed Epstein’s attorney on a recent New York Post report that the NYPD allowed the tycoon to skip judge-ordered check-ins. The judge said he will issue his ruling early Thursday morning in court.