Philly Exec Says Dating Matchmaker Did Her Wrong

PHILADELPHIA (CN) – A Philadelphia executive claims in court she paid an alleged matchmaker for successful professionals $150,000 only to find herself matched with men who were “married, mentally unstable, physically ill, pathological liars, serial lotharios, stalkers, or convicted felons.”

In a federal complaint filed on Thursday, plaintiff Darlene Daggett says because of her senior-level position at a local firm, she felt social dating sites “did not provide her with the degree of screening and privacy she was looking for.”

She says after finding defendant Kelleher International, of Corte Madera, Calif., she paid for its most exclusive membership and became part of its “CEO Club.”

Daggett says after joining the club, she had weekly conference calls with a Kelleher matchmaker in which she made clear her “desire to be matched with a financially independent, retired or semi-retired gentleman who had significant flexibility in his schedule, a desire to travel frequently and was open to marriage.”

According to the complaint, Daggett was introduced to 25 men, and had at least one date with 23 of them. Of these, only five of the matches resulted in more than two dates.

Daggett claims Kelleher provided her with “willful, fraudulent and/or misleading information … concerning its ‘in-depth’ screening process for potential matches” and that the company failed to carry out its matches with the due diligence she’d been promised.

She seeks unspecified monetary damages on claims of unfair competition, breach of contract and a violation of California’s Civil Code dealing with dating service contracts.

Daggett is represented by M. Kelly Tillery of Pepper Hamilton in Philadelphia.

A representative of Kelleher International could not immediately be reached for comment.

