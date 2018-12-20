Pentagon Chief Mattis to Retire in February

WASHINGTON (CN) – Secretary of Defense James Mattis will retire in February, President Donald Trump announced via tweet on Thursday evening, apparently in protest of Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria.

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis arrives to give House members a classified security briefing, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my administration as secretary of defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting equipment,” Trump tweeted.

The president also credited the retired four-star general with helping his administration get “allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations.”

It is unclear who will replace Mattis and how quickly the position will be permanently filled.

Mattis said in his resignation letter that he was leaving his post so that the president could have a secretary in place whose views were closer to his own.

The announcement comes just one day after the president abruptly decided to withdraw 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria, a move which runs largely contrary to a stay-the-course philosophy Mattis has promoted from within the Pentagon since being appointed last year.

