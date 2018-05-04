Pence Physician Resigns In Wake of Jackson Flap

(CN) – Vice President Mike Pence’s personal physician resigned Friday in move seen tied to the collapse of Dr. Ronny Jackson’s nomination for secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Dr. Jen Peña, who like Jackson is a military physician detailed to the White House, was among those who detailed claims of professional misconduct against Jackson to senators considering his nomination, according to a person familiar with the events.

In a statement, Pence spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said “The Vice President’s office was informed today by the White House Medical Unit of the resignation.

“Physicians assigned to the Vice President report to the White House Medical Unit and thus any resignation would go entirely through the Medical Unit, not the Vice President’s office,” Farah added.

Like this: Like Loading...