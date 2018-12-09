Pence Honcho Turns Down Job as Trump’s Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s choice to replace chief of staff John Kelly, Nick Ayers, will not take the job. Ayers, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, will return to Georgia to lead a super PAC for Trump’s re-election.

Ayers tweeted on Sunday: “I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause,” he said.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump had a new favorite for the post. The official was not authorized to discuss the personnel issue by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Ayers and Trump had discussed the job for months. Ayers was to be key to a West Wing reshuffle to shift focus toward the 2020 re-election campaign and the challenge of governing with Democrats in control of the House.

Trump wants his next chief of staff to hold the job through the 2020 election, the official said. Ayers, who has young triplets, had long planned to leave the administration at the end of the year, but agreed to serve in an interim basis through next spring.

Instead, Ayers will run a pro-Trump super PAC, according to a person familiar with his plans who was not authorized to discuss them by name.

Trump said Saturday that he expected to announce a replacement for Kelly in a day or two.

Trump had notoriously bad relations with Chief of Staff Kelly, a retired Marine general.

With Ayers out of the running, Trump is considering four candidates for the post, including Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney, according to a person familiar with the president’s thinking. He will decide by the end of the year, said the person, was not authorized to discuss the personnel issue by name.

Kelly, whose last day on the job is to be Jan. 2, 2019, has been credited with imposing order on a chaotic West Wing after his arrival in June 2017 from his post as homeland security secretary. But his iron first alienated some longtime Trump allies, and over time he grew increasingly isolated, with an increasingly diminished role.

Kelly also was frustrated by his inability to keep Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, from violating protocol and rules Kelly tried to establish.

(Associated Press writer Jill Colvin and Courthouse News reporters contributed to this report.)

