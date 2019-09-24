Pelosi to Announce Impeachment Probe of Trump

WASHINGTON (CN) – Spurred by reports that President Donald Trump enlisted the aid of Ukraine to dig up political dirt on his 2020 election rival Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that House Democrats will launch an impeachment inquiry into the president.

“The president must be held accountable, no one is above the law,” Pelosi said in a statement at the Capitol on Tuesday.

The controversy has been brewing for the past two weeks on the heels of reports about a July 25 call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff brought the matter to light by revealing that the call was flagged in a secret whistleblower complaint from someone in the intelligence community.

Though still under seal, the complaint reportedly says Trump urged Zelensky in the call to investigate what he believed were corrupt business dealings in Ukraine involving Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son.

Senior administration officials have since revealed that, mere days before the call, Trump ordered a $400 million military aid package to Ukraine be put on hold.

President Trump has admitted to discussing Biden but also says the conversation was above board. Trump maintains the conversation did not veer into a quid pro quo discussion over the aid package and he promised Tuesday to release a transcript of the call.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call,” Trump tweeted this morning. “No pressure and unlike Joe Biden and his son, no quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and Most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”

Disclosure of the transcript has no bearing, however, on whether the whistleblower complaint will remain sealed.

That matter will be primarily left up to House Intelligence Committee. The committee will hear testimony on Thursday from Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, in an open setting. The committee gave Maguire until Thursday to turn over the whistleblower complaint or face formal subpoena and possibly charges of contempt.

While the House picks up steam on impeachment, a flurry of activity is also expected to unfold in the Senate. Though Republicans hold the majority there and are exceedingly unlikely to support any impeachment measure, Senate Democrats are reportedly now weighing a nonbinding resolution that will send the whistleblower complaint to the Senate and related intelligence committees.

If Republicans support the resolution, then they go on record voting against the president. If they do not support the resolution, they effectively signal to voters that the executive branch can operate unchecked by Congress.

So far, more than two-thirds of the Democrats 235-member caucus back some sort of impeachment action. Michigan independent lawmaker Justin Amash has also called for an impeachment investigation.

“I think this may be the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin said Tuesday. The Illinois Democrat told reports the evidence to impeach Trump was strong and had built up steadily.

“I think we have to move forward,” Durbin said.

Calls for impeachment built throughout the day, as did anticipation for Pelosi’s response.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Representative Schiff was seen entering Pelosi’s office in the Capitol with House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel joined the huddle shortly after.

Schiff confirmed Tuesday that the committee received word from the whistleblower’s attorney.

“We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so,” the California Democrat tweeted. “We’re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week.”