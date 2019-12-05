Pelosi Announces Plan to Draft Articles of Impeachment

WASHINGTON (CN) — A day ahead of the deadline given to the White House to participate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that Democrats plan to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“Today, I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi told reporters this morning in a surprise statement at the Capitol, referring to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Pelosi prefaced her news with a nod to a famous document ridding the colonists of a king.

“When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another,” Pelosi intoned, reciting the start of the Declaration of Independence.

The image of a monarch is one used by multiple federal judges, as well as by the law professors called to testify for the Democrats on Wednesday, to warn about Trump’s assertion of executive power and refusal to accept oversight by House Democrats.

“The facts are uncontested: The president abused his power for his own personal benefit,” Pelosi said.

In fact, Republican lawmakers have bitterly contested the Democrats’ claims that Trump committed bribery, abuse of power, and other high crimes and misdemeanors by pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to gin up political investigations.

Perhaps anticipating Pelosi’s statement, Trump goaded the Democrats to move quickly.

“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House,” Trump tweeted minutes before Pelosi’s announcement, referring to hearings where three constitutional law professors testified that he committed impeachable offenses. “They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore, I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business.

“We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is,” Trump continued.

Against the Republican rhetoric of putting Democratic lawmakers in the hot seat, the Democrats this week laid out their case for impeachment in a 300-page report that drew the Republican Representative Devin Nunes, the Intelligence Committee’s ranking member, closer to the scandal.

Releasing never-before-seen phone records, Democrats showed that Nunes spoke on the phone with Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, his now-indicted associate Lev Parnas, and conservative pundit John Solomon around the time that The Hill ran a series of editorials smearing former Vice President Joe Biden and then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Diplomats and national security experts who testified before Congress had been unanimous that the editorials were baseless and often echoed Russian disinformation.

Nunes set the tone for the Republicans’ counteroffensive against impeachment: Admit nothing, attack the process, and rattle off allegations already dismissed by the witnesses as conspiracy theories against Biden and the Democrats.

The 17 diplomats, national-security officials and other career public servants who testified for more than 100 hours have not, however, disputed the central crux of the Democrats’ allegations: that President Trump used his office to attack a political rival and paper over the conclusions of the Russia investigation.

