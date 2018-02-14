Paxton’s Family Sues Hospital, Surgeon for Wrongful Death

By Jon Parton

(CN) – Bill Paxton’s family is suing Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the surgeon who treated him for wrongful death in a lawsuit filed Feb. 9 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Paxton, known for his roles in movies like Aliens and Twister, passed away in February of last year. The official cause of death was listed as a stroke he suffered from almost two weeks after he underwent heart surgery.

According to the lawsuit, Paxton’s family claims that surgeon Ali Khoynezhad employed “a high risk and unconventional surgical approach with which he lacked experience.”

The lawsuit also claims that the hospital “misrepresented and/or concealed information relating to the risks of surgery.”

After suffering from complications from the surgery, the lawsuit states that Khoynezhad had left Paxton in the operating room without arranging for continuous care and failed to return to the operating room after being notified of the complications, including excessive bleeding and a damaged right coronary artery.

Paxton was required to have an emergency surgery to repair the coronary artery and died 10 days later.

“Bill Paxton and his family trusted the physicians and staff at this medical facility but instead Cedars-Sinai betrayed their trust,” Bruce Broillet, family attorney said in a press release. “The surgeon’s actions resulted in this tragic and preventable death.”

Paxton had suffered from heart problems since childhood when he suffered from rheumatic fever, a disease that is known to cause heart valve disease.

A spokesperson for Cedars-Sinai was not immediately available for comment, but the hospital did issue an earlier written statement, saying that it was prohibited by law from discussing individual cases.

“But we can share the following: Nothing is more important to Cedars-Sinai than the health and safety of our patients,” the statement said. “These remain our top priorities. One of the reasons for our high quality is that we thoroughly review concerns about any patient’s medical care. This process ensures that we can continue to provide the highest quality care.”

Paxton is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise Paxton and their two children, James and Lydia. The family is represented by Broillet of Greene Broillet and Wheeler LLP.

