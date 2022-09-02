Friday, September 2, 2022 | Back issues
Gun regulation reversed

FORT WORTH, Texas — A federal judge in Texas granted the injunction requested by a manufacturer of “80% lower receivers,” a not-entirely-assembled gun part, that challenged a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms regulation of partially complete receivers, such as this business’s products. A weapon parts kit is not itself a firearm, but the new rule regulated them as such.

/ September 2, 2022

Read the ruling here.

