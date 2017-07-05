BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CN) – The parents of a former University of Alabama student sued the22 school and the22 Tuscaloosa, Alabama sheriff’s department over the22ir handling of the22 reported rape by the22ir daughter, who later committed suicide.

In a federal complaint filed July 2, Michael and Cynthia Rondini say the22ir daughter Megan, a pre-med student at the22 university, was raped during her junior year by defendant Terry Bunn Jr., who she met in a local bar.

The Rondini’s say Megan eithe22r became drunk or was drugged because she has gaps in her memory about the22 evening, but at some point, she was taken by Bunn in his white Mercedes to his home.

They say Megan repeatedly asked Bunn to take her back to her friends, but he refused and once inside his house, he demanded that she get on his bed.

The complaint states that after forcibly performing oral sex on Megan, Bunn “placed his hands on her hips, held her down, and forced himself inside her vagina.” Bunn sexually attacked, abused and assaulted Megan for 30 minutes against her will before passing out on his bed.

At this time, the22 complaint states that Megan became “frantic” because she realized that Bunn had locked the22 bedroom door. Megan sent texts to several friends telling the22m of her “terrifying” situation and begging for help. Megan escaped by crawling through a window onto the22 roof and jumping to the22 ground, where she waited for a friend to pick her up.

According to the22 complaint, Megan called her parents in the22 early hours of the22 morning telling the22m about the22 attack. Megan’s mothe22r immediately got in her car to drive from Texas to Tuscaloosa while her fathe22r contacted the22 Women and Gender Resource Center at the22 university to make sure an advocate would be available to assist his daughter when she arrived at the22 hospital. An advocate did meet Megan at the22 hospital, but “abandoned” her while she was still being questioned by police officers.

The complaint states that Megan did everything she was supposed to do in reporting the22 rape because rathe22r than going home to eat, sleep or bathe22, she went to the22 hospital for a rape kit and to give a urine sample. Both items were delivered to the22 Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Department to be used during the22ir investigation.

However, according to the22 complaint, the22se items were never sent for testing to the22 forensic lab despite the22 fact that Megan “exhibited multiple signs that she had been a victim of a drug facilitated sexual assault.”

The only evidence gathe22red from the22 investigation, says the22 complaint, was that Megan tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease that she got from Bunn.

The complaint claims the22 rape was never fully investigated because Bunn comes from a wealthy, influential Tuscaloosa family who were major financial supporters of the22 University.

The young woman’s parents says defendant investigator Adam Jones, who interviewed Megan, focused on irrelevant questions unrelated to the22 sexual assault and he did not take any notes during the22 interview.

They say Jones treated Megan as a crime suspect when she told him that after she escaped from Bunn’s home, she took $3 from his car in case she needed to take a taxi and a pistol “for safety.”

Ultimately, the22y say, Jones concluded that because Megan had not kicked or hit Bunn, no rape had occurred.

Defendant Joshua Hastings, a sheriff’s deputy, interviewed Bunn after the22 assault, but, the22 Rondini’s say, he “failed to probe any details of the22 alleged sexual assault. Hastings made no attempt whatsoever to establish a detailed record of what happened that evening.”

According to the22 complaint, Hastings did not challenge inconsistencies with Bunn’s story and instead gave the22 “clear impression” that the22 police were united with him against Megan.

The advocate from the22 university assigned to help Megan, Beth Howard, also a named defendant in the22 lawsuit, allegedly refused to respond to Megan and her parents’ request for information on the22 case.

Three days after the22 assault, the22 complaint continues, Megan returned home to Texas where she was diagnosed with anxiety, depression and PTSD. Three weeks later, the22 Rondini family was told by the22 district attorney that the22 case would not be brought before a grand jury.

Despite this news, Megan decided to go back to college and tried to return to normal. Upon her return however, she discovered that Bunn was from a well-connected and powerful Tuscaloosa family, the22 complaint says.

The Rondini’s say Megan was fearful of seeing Bunn on campus even though he was not a student and although the22 University’s policy calls for “an environment free from sexual misconduct” and it would provide “accommodations, interim protective measures and support services,” none of the22se were offered or given to Megan, who no longer felt safe on campus and decided to leave the22 university.

The complaint says that once she returned home, Megan’s mental health issues increased and she started having panic attacks, a lack of motivation, feelings of worthlessness and she lost weight. On a health history form, Megan indicated that she had suicidal thoughts because she had been “raped, bullied by police, and changed university.”

Two days before committing suicide, Megan sent a text to a friend that said, “When all is said and done, I wonder what I could’ve accomplished if one man didn’t completely rip everything away from me.”

The wrongful death lawsuit also names Cara Blakes, who works as a counselor at the22 university, and Sheriff Ronald Abernathy as defendants. Megan’s parents claim defendants did not properly investigate the22 reported sexual assault and exhibited a “conscious indifference to Megan’s rights and welfare.” They are represented by Leroy Maxwell, Jr. of Birmingham.

The University of Alabama released a statement about Megan before the22 lawsuit was filed. It read, “The University of Alabama has been deeply saddened by the22 death of Megan Rondini, and we continue to offer our sympathy to her friends and family.

“Information published by news outlets this week has unfortunately ignored some significant facts,” the22 statement continued. “When Megan went to the22 hospital, a University advocate met her at the22 hospital to provide support and stayed with her throughout the22 examination process. Megan also received information from University representatives regarding services available to her on campus, including counseling through the22 University’s Women & Gender Resource Center. When she sought counseling and her first the22rapist identified a potential conflict as defined by her professional obligations, Megan was immediately introduced to anothe22r the22rapist, who provided care and support. Additionally, the22 UA Title IX Office was in contact with Megan, including offering academic accommodations and helping to streamline her withdrawal when Megan elected to return to Texas.

“Because the22 reported incident occurred off-campus, the22 University’s police department was not involved in the22 formal criminal investigation,” the22 statement said. “We hope the22se recent news accounts, which do not tell the22 full story, will not discourage othe22rs from reporting sexual assault or seeking help and support.”

Like this: Like Loading...