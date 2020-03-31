Consumers Government Health International Law 

Panama to Restrict Movement by Gender During Virus Quarantine

, , , ,

PANAMA CITY (AFP) — The government of Panama on Monday announced strict quarantine measures that separate citizens by gender in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

From Wednesday, men and women will only be able to leave their homes for two hours at a time, and on different days.

A cruise ship carrying dozens of guests with flu-like symptoms arrives to the bay of Panama City, seen from Isla de Taboga, Panama, on Friday, amid the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus. On the beach in the foreground is a Catholic altar featuring Our Lady of Mount Carmel, or “La Virgen del Carmen,” considered the patron saint of sailors. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Until now, quarantine regulations were not based on gender.

Men will be able to go to the supermarket or the pharmacy on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and women will be allowed out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

No one will be allowed to go out on Sundays.

The new measures will last for 15 days.

“This absolute quarantine is for nothing more than to save your life,” security minister Juan Pino said at a press conference.

According to Pino, more than 2,000 people were detained last week for not abiding by the quarantine.

Since the first case was reported on March 10, Panama has confirmed 1,075 cases of the coronavirus, 43 of which are in intensive care, and 27 deaths.

© Agence France-Presse

Return To Top
Copyright © 2020 courthousenews.com
%d bloggers like this: