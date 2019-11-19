Pair Disturbed by Trump-Zelensky Call Testify in Congress

WASHINGTON (CN) – When they heard U.S. President Donald Trump’s call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelensky from inside the situation room in July, a decorated Army colonel and a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence were aghast and alarmed at what was said.

Inside the magisterial Longworth Building on Tuesday, those two high-profile witnesses — Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Pence’s special adviser for Europe and Russia Jennifer Williams — are expected to tell rapt onlookers about what in the July 25 call so disturbed them.

“It was inappropriate. It was improper for the president to request, to demand an investigation into a political opponent — especially a foreign power where there’s at best dubious belief that this would be a completely impartial investigation,” Vindman, decked in his medallion-decorated Army uniform, said this morning in his first public appearance in the impeachment inquiry. “It would have significant implications if it became public knowledge and would be seen as a partisan play, undermining foreign policy and our national security.”

Representative Adam Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, noted in his opening statement this morning that the witnesses testifying today are offering firsthand accounts relevant to the probe.

“Both Colonel Vindman and Ms. Williams were on the July 25th call,” Schiff said. “Vindman testified that due to the unequal bargaining position of the two leaders and Ukraine’s dependency on the U.S., the favor Trump asked of Zelensky was really a demand. After the call, multiple individuals, including Vindman, were concerned enough to report it to the National Security Council’s top lawyer. It was the second time in two weeks that Vindman had raised concerns with the NSC lawyers.”

That testimony earned Vindman a whisper campaign by House Republicans to discredit him as somehow more loyal to Ukraine than to the United States. The dual loyalty accusation against a decorated Purple Heart recipient instantly drew allegations of anti-Semitic innuendo.

Toward the end of his opening statement, the director for European Affairs at the National Security Council reflected upon his family’s escape from the former Soviet Union when he was 3 years old to a country, the United States, where he could “live free” and testify today.

“Do not worry: I will be fine for telling the truth,” Vindman assured his family, as his opening remarks drew to a close.

“Dad, I’m sitting here today in the U.S. Capitol,” Vindman said, concluding his remarks with a stirring and personal soliloquy. “Talking to elected professionals is proof you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and seek a better life for our family. Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”

Another official on the line for the Trump-Zelensky call was Williams, who had been serving as Pence’s point person for U.S. policy in the region and meetings with foreign leaders.

“For her part, Williams also believed that asking Zelensky to undertake these political investigations was inappropriate, and that it might explain something else she had become aware of — the otherwise inexplicable hold on U.S. military assistance to Ukraine,” Schiff said.

Echoing her frank assessment in private testimony that Trump’s phone call with Zelensky was “unusual and inappropriate,” Williams emphasized today for the public that the call was “unusual because it discussed a domestic political matter.”

Over the weekend, that description earned Williams a presidential tweet attacking her as a “Never Trumper.”

Just as Schiff did last week with Trump’s attack on Ambassador Marie Yovanovich, the chairman would not let the message go without notice.

“Ms. Williams, we all saw the president’s tweet about you on Sunday afternoon and the insults he hurled at Ambassador Yovanovich last Friday,” Schiff said. “You are here today, and the American people are grateful.”

Before landing in the inner circle of the Trump White House, Williams served both Democratic and Republican administrations in her 14-year diplomatic career.

Vindman testified privately in October that Trump’s implicit demand for a Ukrainian investigation into his likely political rival Joe Biden was unmistakable.

“The power disparity between the president of the United States and the president of Ukraine is vast, and, you know, in the president asking for something, it became — there was — in return for a White House meeting, because that’s what this was about,” Vindman testified on Oct. 29.

Chairman Schiff examined both witnesses before handing over questioning to Daniel Goldman, an attorney for the Democrats and former prosecutor from the Southern District of New York.

Asking both witnesses point-blank whether they knew of any evidence of wrongdoing by former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine, Vindman and Williams left no room for confusion.

“I did not,” Vindman replied.

“No, I did not,” Williams echoed.

Trump claims that he asked Zelensky to investigate the Bidens because of a corruption scheme involving the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Not a single witness so far has corroborated that theory, and several have contradicted it. Democrats accuse Trump of attempting to bribe Ukraine’s president with military assistance if he would gin up a bogus investigation against his political opponent.