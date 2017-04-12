Orlando Club Shooter’s Wife Pleads Not Guilty

(CN) — The wife of Orlando nightclub massacre gunman Omar Mateen pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of aiding and abetting her husband and obstruction of justice.

Noor Salman did not speak during a brief appearance before U.S. Magistrate Karla Spaulding in the Orlando federal courthouse Wednesday morning. Her attorney, Fritz Scheller, waived the reading of an indictment and entered a not guilty plea for her.

The entire appearance lasted less than five minutes.

Salman last week agreed to be transferred to Florida from California, where she has been held since her arrest in January. She faces charges of aiding and abetting her husband and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say she knew about Mateen’s plans to attack the nightclub on June 12, killing 49 people and injuring 68 others. Salman’s attorneys say she didn’t know the extent of his plans and has no connection to terror groups.

Spaulding set a tentative trial date for the beginning of June. The case will be handled by U.S. District Judge Paul Byron.

Like this: Like Loading...