Oregon court OKs Title IX exemption for religious schools

EUGENE, Ore. — A federal judge in Oregon found a Title IX exemption for religious universities does not violate the constitutional rights of students who are gender and sexual minorities, and serves the government’s interest in accommodating religious exercise. Congress was not motivated by discriminatory purpose in enacting the exemption.

/ January 13, 2023

Read the ruling here.

