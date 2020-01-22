Oilfield Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO – The Center for Biological Diversity voluntarily dismissed its suit challenging the expansion of a Central California oilfield. The nonprofit had claimed the state and federal regulators did not consider the environmental impact of the project in San Luis Obispo County.

Center for Biological Diversity staff attorney Lauren Packard told Courthouse News that the organization “came to the difficult conclusion that this case isn’t the best vehicle to challenge the EPA’s practice of exempting aquifers from Safe Drinking Water Act protections while ignoring other environmental laws.”

“We remain committed to opposing oil field expansion in Arroyo Grande and fighting EPA’s unlawful practice of exempting certain aquifers from federal protection without adequate review,” she added.