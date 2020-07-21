Ohio Speaker Arrested in $60 Million Bribery Case

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus on Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CN) — Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested Tuesday morning by federal officials in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme.

The Republican state lawmaker was arrested alongside four others, including his adviser Jeffrey Longstreth, lobbyist Neil Clark, former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matthew Borges and Juan Cespedes of the Columbus consulting firm The Oxley Group.

News of Householder’s arrest broke early Tuesday morning when FBI agents arrived at his farm in Perry County.

Southern Ohio U.S. Attorney David DeVillers announced a 2:30 p.m. press conference to share details of what his office called a “public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million.”

Householder is currently serving his second term as speaker, following a lengthy absence from politics after his first term ended in 2004 with an FBI investigation into alleged kickbacks. No charges were filed after thsy investigation concluded in 2006.

He returned to politics in 2016 when he was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives by the voters in District 72, and used support from Democrats to ascend back to the position of House speaker last year.

Householder’s second term as speaker was contentious even before his arrest, and included a bailout of two nuclear power plants at a price of more than $1 billion, funded through surcharges on Ohio residents’ electric bills.

House Bill 6, signed by Republican Governor Mike DeWine in June 2019, was vilified by opponents as a step backwards in the push for renewable energy after a large influx of “dark money” from a group called Generation Now got the legislation over the finish line.

This is a developing story…