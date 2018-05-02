Ohio Man Accused of Robbing Same Bank Day After Prison Release

CLEVELAND (CN) – An Ohio man who was convicted of robbing a KeyBank in Cleveland returned to the branch the day after he was released from prison and repeated the same crime, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Northern Ohio said Wednesday it filed a criminal indictment against Markiko Lewis, 40, of Maple Heights, on a single count of robbing just over $1,000 from the KeyBank branch on St. Clair Avenue on April 12.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records indicate that Lewis pleaded guilty in March 2016 to robbing that bank in 2015.

According to prosecutors, Lewis was incarcerated and released from prison on April 11 of this year, the day before robbing the same bank.

Acting on a tip, the FBI arrested Lewis in November 2015 after he had entered the KeyBank and passed a note to a teller, according to a report on Cleveland.com.

According to court records, Lewis told the FBI that he had robbed the bank the first time because he owed money for drugs.

Cuyahoga County Judge John O’Donnell sentenced Lewis to two and a half years in Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton, Ohio, with credit for time served, and ordered him to pay $606 in restitution to KeyBank.

The May 1 indictment alleges that Lewis used “force, violence, and intimidation” to rob the bank a second time.

KeyBank spokeswoman Kimberly Kowalski said she could not comment on the pending charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Deckert declined to comment Wednesday.

