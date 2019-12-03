Officer Shoots Armed Student at Wisconsin High School

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin police chief says an officer shot an armed male student at a suburban Milwaukee high school after the suspect refused to disarm and pointed his gun at officers.

Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said a student warned the resource officer that a 17-year-old classmate had a gun at around 10:17 a.m. Monday. Jack said the resource officer went to the classroom to confront the student and get students in the room to safety.

He said Waukesha officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived quickly to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect “continued to ignore officers’ commands.” Jack said the officer who shot the student is an 11-year veteran of the Waukesha police department.

He said the suspect is in stable condition. He did not release additional information.

Parents gathered outside and hugged students as they streamed out of the school in Waukesha, which is about 18 miles west of Milwaukee.

Police said it was an isolated incident and that they are not seeking any other suspects.